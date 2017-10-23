Thriller flash mob performs at the Ballard Locks in Seattle, Oct. 22, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Costumed dancers performing Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" dance invaded the Ballard Locks as part of its Centennial Celebration Sunday.

About a dozen dancers took part as dozens more watched and cheered the performance.

The larger Seattle Thrillers group will recreate the dance Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Occidental Park in Pioneer Square as part of the annual "Thrill The World" dance. Dancers from around the world will perform simultaneously to set a world record. Over 22,000 dancers on six continents have taken part in the past.

Founded in 2006, each Thrill The World group raises money for a local or not-for-profit charity of their choice. This year, the Seattle Thrillers raised money for the Jubilee Women's Center.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Sunday's performance was the official "Thrill The World" performance in Seattle.

