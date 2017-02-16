Washout in Adams Co.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Grant County PUD substation fire
-
Serious 2 car crash closes road in Spokane Valley
-
WA law fuels illegal auto schemes, complain other states
-
Accused funeral donation thief faces judge
-
Sentencing in Spokane child sex sting
-
Rural Spokane and Stevens Counties struggle with ambulance services
-
Woman accused of stealing from memorial fund
-
Sessions could be trouble for WA pot industry
-
Court testimony: Suspected Bonner Co. deputy shooter was waiting with gun
-
Justice leader accused of lying to police
More Stories
-
Spokane County declares state of emergency for road floodingFeb 16, 2017, 11:03 a.m.
-
Car falls 15 ft. into washout, driver safely escapes…Feb 16, 2017, 9:25 a.m.
-
Rockslide knocks Highway 12 near Orofino down to 1 laneFeb 16, 2017, 1:11 p.m.