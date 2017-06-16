KREM
Close

Washington State Patrol cracks down on cars using the passing lane

KREM 2's Amanda Roley talks about the police crackdown on people who drive in the left lane and aren't passing cars

Amanda Roley , KREM 7:53 PM. PDT June 16, 2017

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- Washington State Patrol is cracking down on cars in the left lane that are not passing anyone.

“It is state law for drivers to stay on the right, unless you’re passing. That’s what the left lane is for and that’s what troopers will be looking for next week,” said WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney.

Left lane campers can end up being the cause of accidents that could otherwise be prevented, according to the WSP.

“I’ve investigated personally several instances where folks being in the left lane and they irritate another driver and then we have some sort of confrontation that occurs on the freeway and many of those times can lead to serious injuries,” said Sevigney.

After last year’s crackdown on these left lane offenders, troopers said there are slightly fewer drivers using the left lane improperly. The statewide effort happens at this time of year because this is when more drivers are travelling for summer trips.

At all times of the year drivers should only use the left lane to pass, and get back into the right lane when it is safe to do so, said Sevigney.

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

More than 30 charged with mob crimes, including trafficking in, yes, chocolate

KREM

Lewiston traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest

KREM

RV crash near Moses Lake causes traffic delays

KREM

Man in custody following discovery of drugs and a gun at traffic stop

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories