Washington State Patrol cracks down on cars using the passing lane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- Washington State Patrol is cracking down on cars in the left lane that are not passing anyone.

“It is state law for drivers to stay on the right, unless you’re passing. That’s what the left lane is for and that’s what troopers will be looking for next week,” said WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney.

Left lane campers can end up being the cause of accidents that could otherwise be prevented, according to the WSP.

“I’ve investigated personally several instances where folks being in the left lane and they irritate another driver and then we have some sort of confrontation that occurs on the freeway and many of those times can lead to serious injuries,” said Sevigney.

After last year’s crackdown on these left lane offenders, troopers said there are slightly fewer drivers using the left lane improperly. The statewide effort happens at this time of year because this is when more drivers are travelling for summer trips.

At all times of the year drivers should only use the left lane to pass, and get back into the right lane when it is safe to do so, said Sevigney.

