Washington State Parks announces free days for 2018

051211-riversidestatepark.jpg (Photo: KREM)

OLYMPIA, Wash.—Washington State Parks and Recreation will help people explore the outdoors by offering a dozen free days in 2018.

Visitors at the parks who traveled by vehicle won’t need to buy a Discover Pass or day-use pass to visit state parks.

The “free days” are part of the State Parks’ duty to the public to keep parks open after the Discover Pass system started in 2011.

Discover Passes cost $30 annually or people could purchase a $10-day permit to access lands managed by Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and Washington State Parks and Recreation.

Sunday, June 10, as part of WDFW’s Free Fishing Weekend, will be added to the free days in 2018. This day, combined with the June 9 free day for National Get Outdoors Day, will give visitors an entire weekend to explore state parks for free.

The Discover Pass legislation said that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days each year where the pass wouldn’t be needed to visit those days. However, Discover Passes will still be required for other lands managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The 2018 State Parks free days are:

· Monday, Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day

· Monday, Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

· Monday, March 19 — State Parks’ 105th Birthday

· Saturday, April 14 — Springtime free day

· Sunday, April 22 — Earth Day

· Saturday, June 2 — National Trails Day

· Saturday, June 9 — National Get Outdoors Day

· Sunday, June 10 — Free Fishing Day

· Saturday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

· Saturday, Sept. 29 — National Public Lands Day

· Sunday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

· Friday, Nov. 23 — Autumn free day

More information on free days, or the Washington Discover Pass you can visit the State Park's website.

© 2017 KREM-TV