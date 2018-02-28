Washington ranked 8th most business friendly state in the U.S.

PHOTO: Scott Luce Photography, Scott Luce Photography (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington state is a rising star in the business world.

According 24/7 Wall St, a financial news company out of Delaware, Washington is the 8th most business friendly state in the U.S.

To determine the best and worst states, 24/7 Wall St. developed eight categories: economic conditions, business costs, state infrastructure, the availability and skill level of the workforce, quality of life, regulations, technology and innovation, and cost of living.

Each category aimed to capture elements that businesses consider when deciding where to locate, according to a 24/7 Wall St. release.

The outlet’s top three states included Massachusetts, South Dakota and Utah.

Washington state has one of the fastest growing economies in the country, according to 24/7 Wall St. Over 87 patents are issued per 100,000 residents in a year, the third most of any state.

