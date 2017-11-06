Washington, Idaho general elections Tuesday

Washington ballots (Photo: KREM.com)

SPOKANE, Wash.—The deadline for turning in general election ballots is fast approaching.

Tuesday November 7, is the deadline to cast a ballot in both Washington and Idaho.

People voting by mail in both states must have their ballots postmarked by Tuesday.

Washington voters can also turn ballots into a drop box by 8:00 p.m.

Idaho voters who are headed to the polls to vote can do so between 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

