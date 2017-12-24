Washington firefighters return from Thomas Fire with heavy hearts

Members of Washington Strike Team 1 from Snohomish County went to California to battle the Thomas Fire in December 2017. (Credit: Washington Strike Team 1)

A crew of Snohomish County firefighters is home after battling the Thomas Fire in Southern California.

Washington Strike Team 1 returned Saturday afternoon following 16 days working to control the fire that’s now become the largest in California history.

“Unfortunately, we did see a lot of lost homes and lost property,” said Jessica Hanna, a firefighter with Snohomish County Fire District 7 in Monroe. “But we also did see a lot of good. The community really did come together.”

Twenty-two firefighters from Monroe, Gold Bar, Getchell, and Alger were a part of the team.

Washington Strike Team 1 was in charge of protecting structures. He said at last count, only 13 structures of the 15,000 they helped protect had burned.

“As the fire front moves in, we prep and make sure structures are the best they can be so they don’t catch on fire,” said Lt. Jeff Thompson.

While the crew was glad to be back in time for Christmas, they had heavy hearts. CAL FIRE Engineer Cory Iverson died while fighting the Thomas fire.

“We lost one of our own down there, so there’s going to be a big void in that family and that department, so that’s going to be on our minds,” said Lt. Thompson.

