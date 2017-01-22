More Washington Co. roof collapses prompt verbal emergency declaration

Two snow graders escaped destruction after a roof collapsed at the Washington County Road and Bridge Midvale storage building.

WASHINGTON COUNTY - It's been a tough few weeks for business and homeowners in Washington County as they're dealing with several feet of snow and collapsing roofs.

Help will be on its way, however, after a verbal declaration of emergency from the Office of Emergency Management and the Governor's Office.

"Most of our structures are not constructed to bear so much weight," said State Senator Abby Lee.

That extra assistance couldn't have come at a better time. On Saturday morning, the roof of the Washington County Road and Bridge storage building in Midvale collapsed.

"It is an old, rebuilt building, so the trusses are old and we can see they just shattered and came down," said Washington County Road and Bridge Supervisor Arlen Wilkins.

The roof collapsed on two of the county's four snow graders, which are major pieces of snow removal equipment, especially in more rugged areas. In addition to the graders, the snow-removal fleet also includes seven snow plow trucks. There was very little damage to the equipment.

"The way it came down, it just sat on top of them and it held it up, so we're lucky," said Wilkins. "When I got the call, I was expecting broken glass."

Wilkins says he's breathing a sigh of relief. When it comes to damages, he says there were a couple of broken lights and other easy fixes. Wilkins says this could've easily been a really horrible situation.

"Two of them down would've hurt us very much," Wilkens said.

"We can rebuild that structure but we need those graders to be out and deployed when the next snow storm comes," said Lee.

Everyone has been working around the clock to continue to remove snow, ahead of future snow storms.

"It just comes one night after another," Wilkens said. "All my people are maxed out on overtime, so we aren't doing anything but coming in and plowing snow at this time."

Wilkens says their plow routes can sometimes take 12 to 16 hours. If the two snow graders were destroyed following the roof collapse, Wilkens says it would've been difficult to recover.

"With so much snow and potential for flooding, our infrastructures and people are just exhausted," Lee said.

Now, the county is asking for help from the state.

"Right now we're just looking to see what resources the state could provide to bring a little bit of support if we get through this," Lee said. "It gets a little tiresome for people who have been digging, and digging, and digging for weeks at a time. It really is bringing some extra expertise to help our locally elected leaders who have really been grappling with this for weeks at a time."

And with more snow on the way, Wilkens says they're bracing for sleepless nights and long days.

"It comes again, and we get up the next day and do it again."

