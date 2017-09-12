Wash. sheriff's office posts 'All lives splatter' meme

Twitter: Skylar Hansford https://twitter.com/skylarsandman/status/907286981004075008 (Photo: Twitter: Skylar Hansford https://twitter.com/skylarsandman/status/907286981)

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The sheriff in central Washington's Chelan County has apologized after a county emergency worker posted a meme to the county's Facebook account showing protesters being rammed by a vehicle.

The SeattlePI reports the employee posted the meme saying "All Lives Splatter" on the county's Facebook account Monday morning.

The employee, who has not been identified, included the note: "I don't wish harm on anyone ... but protesters don't belong in the road!"

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett posted on the account later Monday that the page "displayed an inappropriate post" which had been sent to an employee's personal account and accidentally shared onto the county page.

Burnett says the post was removed as soon as staff realized the error.

He says procedural changes have been made regarding posts and that the post doesn't reflect the views of the sheriff's office.

