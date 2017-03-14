Wanted suspect found hiding behind giant teddy bear

Pierce County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a giant stuffed bear similar to the one a suspect tried to hide behind. (Phoot" Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

SEATTLE -- One suspect's attempts to evade police didn't bear fruit.

On Thursday, two Department of Corrections officers and deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff Gang Unit visited a Tacoma residence to do a compliance check after reports a man with an active felony warrant was staying there.

When they entered the house, the occupant said the suspect wasn't there. When deputies searched the home, they spotted a giant 6-foot stuffed teddy bear in the corner of a bedroom. When they took a closer look, deputies found the suspect crouched down, hiding behind the stuffed animal.

After the suspect repeatedly refused to come out from behind the teddy bear, he was taken to the ground by deputies and handcuffed.

Deputies searched the residence and found numerous syringes, prescription pills and a bag of heroin. They also found an EBT card and a fully loaded revolver that had been stolen.

The 32-year-old male suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on multiple charges.

