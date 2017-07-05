WADNR: 700 acre fire in Douglas County near Badger Mountain

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Department of Natural Resources has reported a fire in Douglas County is now 700 acres.
WADNR tweeted a type three team has been ordered. The original report said the fire was burning grass and brush. Resources are on scene.
#MitchellFire now 700 acres Type 3 Team ordered #DouglasCounty https://t.co/HK8z74elNi— waDNR_fire (@waDNR_fire) July 6, 2017
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
