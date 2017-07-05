KREM
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

WADNR: 700 acre fire in Douglas County near Badger Mountain

Staff , KREM 7:29 PM. PDT July 05, 2017

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Department of Natural Resources has reported a fire in Douglas County is now 700 acres.

WADNR tweeted a type three team has been ordered.  The original report said the fire was burning grass and brush.  Resources are on scene.

 

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories