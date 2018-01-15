WA DOL to require court order before releasing info to immigration agents

Washington state driver licensing office. (Photo: KING 5 News)

The Washington State Department of Licensing will require a court order before releasing records to federal immigration authorities, the agency announced Monday.

“We are completely focused on correcting our processes and rebuilding trust with all Washington residents,” DOL Director Pat Kohler said in a release. “We are building a comprehensive plan to ensure greater accountability within the agency.”

The move comes after The Seattle Times reported Thursday that DOL had been giving residents’ personal information to federal officials as many as 20 to 30 times per month.

This went directly against Governor Jay Inslee’s February 2017 executive order that Washington remains a state that would not use state employees as federal immigration agents.

“We support the Executive Order, but failed to meet the Governor’s intent regarding the protection of this type of information,” Kohler said. “We are sorry that our work did not align with our state’s values.”

DOL will stop releasing records without a court order signed by a federal judge or magistrate or under the requirement of state or federal law.

Kohler said the agency had not clearly communicated the nature of federal law enforcement requests to the Governor’s Office or asked for clarification on how to handle those requests. DOL will train staff on changes to policies related to releasing information to law enforcement to make sure they are handled correctly.

The agency also accepted the resignation of DOL Deputy Director Jeff DeVere, who oversaw compliance with the February 2017 executive order.

Governor Jay Inslee said in a tweet he expected every state agency employee to follow these guidelines as well.

"I understand what’s at stake in getting this right, and the ramifications of what it means when we get it wrong," Inslee said in a tweet.

I expect every employee in every one of my state agencies to understand this as well. In this time of fear and uncertainty, our families are counting on us. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 15, 2018

I understand what’s at stake in getting this right, and the ramifications of what it means when we get it wrong. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 15, 2018

© 2018 KING-TV