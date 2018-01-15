Video shows firefighter catching child thrown from burning apartment

(Photo: Brock, Savannah, WXIA)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – The DeKalb County Fire Department is making national news as video shows its firefighters in a heroic scenario.

In the early morning of Jan. 3, firefighters saved multiple people from a burning apartment complex. About 20 units were impacted by the fire at Avondale Forest Apartments and DCFD Captain Jackson said a total of 12 people were injured, eight of which were children.

Several more were rescued. One of those children was saved after being thrown from the third-floor balcony.

"I mean we were catching babies like footballs, literally,” Jackson said.

Helmet footage shows firefighters helping residents get safely out of the burning apartment, even having to make the heroic catch of a small child.

"It was literally all-hands-on-deck,” Jackson said. “Before we had even put a hose line on the fire, we had firefighters that were bringing adults out, we had a firefighter that was catching babies, one after another."

