Video of muskie munching on northern pike goes viral

Cody John Wolters shared photos and a short video of the two fish -- and it gained millions of views. (Photo: Facebook screengrabs)

Some are calling it a moment of zen -- others say, it's enough to keep them out of the lakes for good.

A video posted to Facebook shows what Cody John Wolters calls, "a cool surprise." While kayaking, Wolters said he stumbled upon a "muskie taking on a pike."

The short 32-second video shows the muskie calmly swimming among some lillypads with the large pike in its mouth.

"He does not want to let go," someone says in the video.

Another chimes in, "That is the coolest thing I've seen."

That short clip has been viewed more than 8 million times since Wolters posted the moment Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

The post has been shared nearly 84,000 times.

