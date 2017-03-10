Verify: How bad are the potholes in Spokane now?

Three weeks ago KREM 2 gave you a first hand look at the roads around the city of Spokane and found that they were pretty bad. Many of you told us horror stories of popping tires on potholes, even damaging other parts of your cars. We sent our reporter Bre Clark out to drive across town from the South Hill to Northpointe Plaza.



These roads were some of the worst:

- S. Ray/ S. Thor Street

- S. Regal Street.

- Southeast Blvd.

- N. Division Street

- N. Nevada Street



Overall, improvement has happened across the city as crews continue to work.



Watch the video to see the improvements in some of these problem areas.

© 2017 KREM-TV