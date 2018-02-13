Verify: Do home voice devices allow curse words?

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 09: General view of Google Home during the 'Did You Check eBay' Holiday Airstream tour at Westlake Center Plaza on December 9, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for eBay) (Photo: Mat Hayward, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local family's Google Home Mini device gave them a shocking response.

The kids asked Google to play a video on YouTube, and got expletives in response. The parents asked us to verify how to prevent this.

WARNING: This video contains strong language



In the video, it sounds like Google says it is not able to connect to the TV which could have been given a name with a foul word. But the family said there are no devices or even Wi-Fi signals near or in their home with foul language.

We cannot verify where Google Home is pulling this profanity from in this situation. But, we can verify whether or not devices like Google Home, Alexa, and the HomePod can swear and what setting can stop it.

Google Support staff said over the phone there is currently no feature or setting to manually prevent your Google Home from saying swear words.

There used to be a setting in the Google Assistant app that would allow you to manually enable or disable explicit language, but that feature no longer exists. But when we tried it out ourselves, Google Home bleeped out the swear word.

You can, however, still control restricted content that may be inappropriate from YouTube under parental controls.

As for Amazon's Echo devices, its support site does not say anything about profanity restriction settings. That is possibly because Alexa will actually bleep out most swear words. Tech blogger sites like GEEKWIRE gave it a try using the "Simon says" feature.

HomePod by Apple is the latest Smart home device. It does in fact have setting to prevent a potty mouth from Siri. You go into the settings, hit the general tab, and go to Restrictions. Then, under the Siri tab, flip the Explicit Language switch to the OFF position.

We can verify the HomePod allows you to disable explicit language. Amazon's Echo will bleep out most swear words, but does not have any manual settings to do so. Google Home is hit and miss, without any settings to prevent swearing.

