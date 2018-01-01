UW grad's new company wants your unused gift cards

Gula, 24, began building the company while he was a UW student and was able to make the idea a reality thanks to a grant from the business school.

Shoppers spend billions on gift cards each year, and a lot of those dollars end up sitting in a kitchen drawer or at the bottom of a purse. A University of Washington grad's new business wants to help shoppers cash in on those unused cards.

“We're just a group of kids who decided we needed a better way to get rid of gift cards that we don't want,” said Bryan Gula, CEO and founder of CardSwapper and the CardSell app.

Gula, 24, began building the company while he was a UW student and was able to make the idea a reality thanks to a grant from the business school. CardSell allows customers to use a smartphone to trade in a card for cash.

“It's all pretty instantaneous,” he said.

Users locate the brand of their card, scan the card, enter some personal information, and the app makes them an offer in seconds. CardSwapper and CardSell keep a chunk of the funds. That’s how the company makes money. The fee is different for each card and is based on supply and demand.

For example, CardSell recently offered $16.63 for a $25 Banana Republic card.

“While there are some similar competitors, the best thing that even comes close to this allows you to post your gift card on a marketplace and then somebody will come around and eventually make an offer, that's too slow,” Gula said.

Other gift card companies ask you to visit a kiosk in a store. There are also popular card exchange websites like Raise, Gift Card Bin, and Gift Card Granny. Certain sites allow customers to name a price and sell a card to others.

Gula's company is still quite small, with just a handful of people trying to get it going, but they hope the next few weeks will help launch their business as a serious competitor in a growing marketplace.

