Inslee slams federal decision on marijuana enforcement

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is criticizing a Trump administration decision to rescind an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in numerous states.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session's move would leave it to U.S. attorneys where pot is legal to decide whether to aggressively enforce federal marijuana law.

Related: Justice Department ending federal policy that let legal pot flourish

Inslee said Thursday that would be a mistake. Inslee says the decision also disregards Washington voters who approved the legalization of recreational pot in 2012.

Inslee says Washington will vigorously defend the state's laws against federal infringement.

Make no mistake: As we have told the Department of Justice ever since I-502 was passed in 2012, we will vigorously defend our state’s laws against undue federal infringement. https://t.co/R3jJrncN9X pic.twitter.com/uM48hVH26q — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 4, 2018

Last year, Inslee and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson wrote to Sessions urging him to respect Washington state's marijuana laws.

AG Ferguson response on reported action by US AG Jeff Sessions on federal marijuana policy. Read AG Ferguson and @GovInslee's letter to Sessions correcting Sessions' bad information on WA marijuana law here: https://t.co/z1DY0fbnsE pic.twitter.com/i68zhtHc9A — WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) January 4, 2018

Washington state Senate Majority Leader Sharon Nelson, D-Maury Island, said Washington has come to rely on the money from marijuana taxes.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and City Attorney Pete Holmes condemned the overreach by the Trump administration on legalized marijuana Thursday.

During a press conference, Mayor Durkan announced that the Seattle Police Department will not participate in any enforcement activities against anything that's legal under Washington state law.

“Our police department will not spend any resources cooperating with the dismantling of the system that is working,” Mayor Durkan said. “We will not enforce law against small time marijuana users, and we will not be closing down any legal businesses. Let me be very clear, we will not be cooperating in doing that.”

___



Geranios reported from Spokane.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2018 Associated Press