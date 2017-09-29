Uber arrives in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash.—Ride-share service Uber rolled into Pullman just in time for the showdown between the Cougs and Trojans Friday.

The ride sharing service kicked off at 10:00 a.m.

“The Pullman Police Department welcomes Uber to the Pullman community,” said Pullman’s Chief of Police Gary Jenkins. “We look forward to the increased availability of safe and sober transportation for students, residents and visitors.”

To celebrate the launch of Uber in Pullman, Uber offered discounts to riders. Uber offered $5 off trips beginning in Pullman for riders who use the promo code “UberPullman.”

Uber said in a press release the that promo code can be applied to up to five trips for a maximum $25 in discounts from September 29 through October 13.

