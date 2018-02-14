Two Jaguars fans banned after throwing debris at Seattle player

Dec 10, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; The sun sets behind the stadium during the second quarter in a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

Two fans identified throwing debris at a Seattle Seahawks player on Dec. 10 have been indefinitely banned from purchasing tickets to future Jaguars events at EverBank Field.

The Jaguars, NFL Security, SMG (stadium management company), the Jacksonville’s Sherriff’s Office and SAFE Management (the stadium’s security service) came to the conclusion after what the team called a “thorough examination of the incident.”

Upon request by the Times-Union on Monday, the Jaguars provided the report’s conclusions via email on Wednesday.

“It was concluded that four individuals threw objects onto the field,” the report stated. “Based on available video evidence, we were able to positively identify two of these individuals. All four individuals had relocated to a seat near the field wall toward the end of the game.”

Neither of the two banned fans were existing Jaguars season ticket holders.

The incident occurred in the final minute of the Jaguars’ 30-24 win over the Seahawks, a game marred by on-field altercations on consecutive plays.

Seattle defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was ejected from the game and as he made his way into the locker room tunnel. A Jaguars fan standing in the front row threw a bottle that flew over Jefferson’s head. Jefferson stopped, removed his helmet and approached the stadium wall.

Jefferson was yelling at a Jaguars fan as another bottle flew out of the stands. Stadium security and a member of the Seahawks’ security detail had arrived at the scene and Jefferson backed away from the fans and was being escorted away with another bottle came from the stands and nearly hit him. Jefferson reacted and attempted to scale the wall as he was pulled back. As that was happening, a cup of liquid and ice was showered on him and the security.

No arrests were made after the game.

Of the two identified fans, the Jaguars’ statement read: “These two individuals have since received notice that due to the severity of the violation of the Fan Code of Conduct, they are banned indefinitely.”

The Jaguars played their final two home games – Houston in the regular season and Buffalo in the playoffs – without incident.

