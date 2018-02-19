SPOKANE, Wash. -- Tuesday morning temperatures are forecasted to be in the single digits, and in some cases below zero all around the Inland Northwest. Since Eastern Washington and North Idaho have seen mild temperatures through most of the winter, many residents will wake up to some of the coldest temperatures of the season on Tuesday.

Here is a list of some overnight low temperatures forecasted for Tuesday morning:

Spokane: 3°

Colville: -4°

Couer d'Alene: -2°

Moses Lake: 6°

Deer Park: -7°

Sandpoint: -2°

Libby: -1°

Below is KREM 2's forecasted temperatures for around sunrise, at 7:00 a.m. right around the morning commute time.

With a recent snowfall and temperatures far below freezing, keep an eye out for icy roadways. Despite not having a recent snowfall, any snow from last week may still be causing a dicey commute for many drivers.

As far as the skies go, we'll see a continuation of the sunshine from Monday throughout the week -- with generally dry skies. The next chance for stormy weather comes this weekend, when another round of rain and snow may come around. For Monday through Friday, partly cloudy skies are expected.

Monday morning already recorded some very cold temperatures, but the good news is the cold won't last much longer than this week. The workweek will get progressively warmer as it goes on, with overnight lows in the mid 20s by this weekend.

