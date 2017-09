SPOKANE, Wash.—A crash on I-90 left a 24-year-old woman dead Monday night.

Washington State Patrol said Michael Foster crashed into the back of a semi near the Freya exit.

Troopers said drivers were warned to slow down in the area by reader boards as crews worked on power lines in the area.

WSP reported the driver of the semi was not injured during the incident.

© 2017 KREM-TV