Trial for man accused of killing Coeur D'Alene officer begins Monday

Jonathan Renfro is being tried for the death of Sgt. Moore. (Photo: KREM.com)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho-- The trial for the man accused of murdering Sergeant Greg Moore began Monday with jury selection.

According to reports, Jonathan Renfro pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including eluding police and grand theft last week.

Authorities said Renfro did not plead guilty to the first degree murder charge he is facing.

Reports said sentencing for his other charges will happen after the murder trial finishes.

© 2017 KREM-TV