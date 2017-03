Westbound I-90 is closed on Snoqualmie Pass at Easton. (Photo: KREM)

SNOQUALMIE PASS – Westbound I-90 is closed over Snoqualmie Pass at Easton due to a blocking collision.

Washington State Patrol and the Washington Department of Transportation are on scene. A tow truck is also responding.

Eastbound I-90 is open, but traction tires are advised. Oversize vehicles are prohibited.

Snow and slush remain on the roadway.

