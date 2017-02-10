KREM
Close
Closings Alert 8 closing alerts
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

WB I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass to open at noon

Erin Robinson , KREM 8:58 AM. PST February 10, 2017

SNOQUALMIE PASS – Washington State Department of Transportation officials tweeted that westbound lanes of I-90 could reopen by 12:00 p.m. Friday.

 

 

Crews are removing standing water, snow and ice from the road.

I-90 eastbound over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Friday morning at 1:00 a.m. Traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited. 

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories