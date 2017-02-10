WB I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass to open at noon

Snoqualmie Pass on Friday, February 10 at 9:00 a.m. (Photo: WSDOT, Custom)

SNOQUALMIE PASS – Washington State Department of Transportation officials tweeted that westbound lanes of I-90 could reopen by 12:00 p.m. Friday.

Good news! We hope to get the WB lanes of I-90 back open by 12 p.m. Crews are busy removing standing water, snow and ice and from the road. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 10, 2017

Crews are removing standing water, snow and ice from the road.

I-90 eastbound over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Friday morning at 1:00 a.m. Traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited.

