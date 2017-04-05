WB I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass to close Thursday, Friday nights

Snoqualmie Pass Avalanche Bridge (Photo: Custom)

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – Westbound lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass will be closed from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night through 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said westbound lanes will also be closed from 10:00 p.m. Thursday night through 5:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 62 near the Stampede Pass Interchange. Lanes will reopen every two hours to clear traffic.

Eastbound traffic will not be impacted.

