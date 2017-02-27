Verify: Is the new mix to fill potholes in Spokane working?

Crews filling potholes in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Friday, we told you about the City of Spokane’s new plan to tackle all of the potholes plaguing drivers. Part of that plan included testing a new mix to fill them.

One of the roads with a lot of potholes was South Freya Street. Friday, crews were out on Freya and Hartson trying out a new mix to fill potholes. On Monday, the spot they filled seemed to be holding up pretty well.

The City heard your frustrations about the potholes and said they were frustrated too having to fill the same pothole time and time again.

So City crews came up with an idea to try out a new cement based mixture to fill potholes. Crews tested out the new mixture Friday, but they were not sure how it was going to react with the surrounding asphalt.

A big worry was that the new mixture would expand and cause the asphalt around it to crumble. So we checked back Monday to see how it held up.

The larger of the two potholes filled with the cement based mixture looks great. The street around it is intact and so far it has not cracked. The second hole filled with the new mixture just a few feet away also looks pretty good. Closer inspection though showed there is a small crack and hole next to the space that was filled.

The City said they are pleased with the results so far and said they worked through the weekend to fill potholes with both the new mixture and the cold mix they traditionally use.

Crews were also out sanding and de-icing because of the weather, so they did have to juggle that with filling potholes.

As for the exact number of potholes filled over the weekend, they could not say at this time. We did find out however, that a ton of the cold mix costs between $100 and $200. The City said the new cement based mixture is four times as expensive.

However, labor costs are about the same.

So if crews have to come back to potholes filled with the cold mix repeatedly, the City said the more expensive mix would save money in the long run.

By looking at the potholes on Freya, you may not think much was done over the weekend. However, the City said filing some of the shallow holes on the street with either mixture would not work. So there are portions of Freya that likely will not be fixed until spring.

