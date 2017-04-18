US 395 near Colville closes again

COLVILLE, Wash. – Highway 395 north of Colville has closed again for water on the roadway.
The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed a detour is available and is open to legal loads.
US 395 remains closed at Matsen Creek between the Columbia River Bridge and Canada border. WSDOT said a contractor is on site working, but there is no projected opening date yet.
