Traffic updates: Tuesday morning's snowy commute

Tuesday snow

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Tuesday morning proved to be a snowy, snowy commute for drivers across the Inland Northwest. Here are the latest updates as they come in.

SPOKANE

The City of Spokane continues their "stage 2" snow event which basically means an all-city plow. They last tweeted at 6:00 a.m. to park cars on the even side of the street. If you notice a trouble spot that has not been cleared, call the City at (509) 755-CITY (2489).

Traffic is moving slow on I-90. We're going about 35 MPH in the Mobile Storm Tracker! pic.twitter.com/UrqjykXdXq — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) December 27, 2016

A full-city plow can take about four to five days, they tweeted. There are over 2,200 lane miles to plow. as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

#spokanestreets stage 2 continues for an all City plow. Park cars on even side of street. pic.twitter.com/eaaimFrvJ0 — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 27, 2016

SPOKANE VALLEY

The City of Spokane Valley said at 5:00 a.m. they plan to begin plowing residential areas on the Valley four (they call this a priority 4) around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. They offer a website that you can monitor the progress of plowing online. They said crews anticipate it will take about three days to complete all the areas.

They also note that elderly or disabled persons who cannot remove snow or ice are encouraged to call 211 or, 1-866-904-9060.

Be prepared for gusty winds w/ blowing and drifting snow from the Palouse to Camas Prairie. Winds currently 20-30 mph. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/VqDHnVDEgA — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 27, 2016

PULLMAN (WHITMAN COUNTY)

Pullman Police tweeted around 6:15 a.m. that Airport Road and several others were closed due to drifting and dangerous conditions. Drivers were encouraged to stay off roads Tuesday.

Airport Rd. & several others closed due to drifting/dangerous conditions. Drivers encouraged to stay off of roads today. #MyPD — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) December 27, 2016

SNOQUALMIE PASS

As of 6:00 a.m. Chains were required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive on Eastbound lanes, and traction tires were required as well as chains were required on vehicles over 10,000 GVW on the Westbound lanes. Oversized vehicles are prohibited in both directions.