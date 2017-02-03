KREM
I-90 EB closed at Garden Springs following crash

I-90 EB shut down near Airway Heights

Staff , KREM 12:24 PM. PST February 03, 2017

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. ---  As snow rolled in on Sunday, vehicles on Interstate 90 began to struggle in the driving conditions.

Multiple collisions blocked I- 90 eastbound near the Garden Springs exit in Spokane. The road is expected to be closed until 12:30 p.m. according to WSDOT.

KREM 2 sent a crew to the scene. They said it appeared at least one semi truck was involved.

(© 2017 KREM)


