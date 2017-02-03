Traffic on I-90 comes to a crawl after multiple collisions on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. --- As snow rolled in on Sunday, vehicles on Interstate 90 began to struggle in the driving conditions.

Multiple collisions blocking I-90 eastbound near Geiger Rd. How's everyone doing out there? Please stay safe! @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/32UkdnLDHo — Briana Bermensolo (@KREMBriana) February 3, 2017

Multiple collisions blocked I- 90 eastbound near the Garden Springs exit in Spokane. The road is expected to be closed until 12:30 p.m. according to WSDOT.

Several cars off the road are causing backups. This is at I-90 WB at the Barker exit pic.twitter.com/KO8mDL8VsU — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 3, 2017

KREM 2 sent a crew to the scene. They said it appeared at least one semi truck was involved.

Wreck on I-90 involving a semi has traffic completely stopped goin EB by the Garden Springs exit. pic.twitter.com/gDkDNj7fx1 — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 3, 2017

Pro Tip: Slow your roll! Lots of crashes out there on this snowy Friday. Stay safe! #Spokane pic.twitter.com/AqWeHSYK9L — Jane McCarthy (@KREMJane) February 3, 2017

