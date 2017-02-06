A semi truck ran off the road and lost its trailer full of apples.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. --- A semi truck ran off the road and into the Columbia River in Grant County on Monday before losing its trailer full of apples. It happened just south of Shawanna, near Mattawa.

The driver safely got out of the cab and made it to shore, though Grant County Sheriff's Office said drivers should expect delays.

SR 243 MP18 CLOSED. Semi collision into Columbia River. Trailer w/ apples floating towards Priest Rapids Dam @GrantPUD assisting w/ recovery pic.twitter.com/j427lEWNOp — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 6, 2017

The traffic back ups will be on SR 243 in both directions. GCSO said drivers should choose an alternate route.

WSP said there is a trailer with apples in it floating towards Priest Rapids Dam. Grant PUD is helping to recover the lost trailer.

TRAFFIC - SR243 S just S of Shawanna. Semi in the Columbia River. Driver out of the cab onshore. Expect traffic delays. @wspd6pio pic.twitter.com/zwrueKTgCV — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) February 6, 2017

