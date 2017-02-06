KREM
Semi runs off road into Columbia River, loses trailer full of apples

Staff , KREM 3:55 PM. PST February 06, 2017

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. --- A semi truck ran off the road and into the Columbia River in Grant County on Monday before losing its trailer full of apples. It happened just south of Shawanna, near Mattawa. 

The driver safely got out of the cab and made it to shore, though Grant County Sheriff's Office said drivers should expect delays.

 

The traffic back ups will be on SR 243 in both directions. GCSO said drivers should choose an alternate route.

WSP said there is a trailer with apples in it floating towards Priest Rapids Dam. Grant PUD is helping to recover the lost trailer.

(© 2017 KREM)

