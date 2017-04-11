KREM
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

Newport Hwy at Farwell partially blocked due to crash

Erin Robinson , KREM 7:09 AM. PDT April 11, 2017

MEAD, Wash. – A crash at North Newport Highway and East Farwell Road is partially blocking the left lane.

Washington State Patrol Troopers report icy conditions caused the crash. Tow trucks were called around 7:00 a.m. to remove the vehicles.

 

 

WSP confirmed no one was injured in the crash.  

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories