Newport Hwy at Farwell partially blocked due to crash

MEAD, Wash. – A crash at North Newport Highway and East Farwell Road is partially blocking the left lane.

Washington State Patrol Troopers report icy conditions caused the crash. Tow trucks were called around 7:00 a.m. to remove the vehicles.

Crash US2 at Farwell partially blocking. No injuries. Tow trucks called. Trooper reports icy conditions. #MoveOver — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) April 11, 2017

WSP confirmed no one was injured in the crash.

