Hwy 395 closed near Colville

Highway 395

COLVILLE, Wash. – Highway 395 is closed between milepost 231.5 and 233, just north of Williams Lake Road near Colville due to flooding.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials said signed detours are in place, but there are weight restrictions. Semi-trucks, 18-wheelers and large vehicles are prohibited on detour.

WSDOT confirmed there is no estimated time of reopening.

