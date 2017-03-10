I-90 to be shut down at Snoqualmie Pass overnight

Snoqualmie Pass on March 10.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. --- Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass is scheduled to be shut down late Friday night into Saturday morning.

WSDOT said the eastbound lanes will close east of the summit at 10 p.m. on Friday and reopen on Saturday at 5 a.m.

The westbound lanes are scheduled to close at 12:30 a.m. and reopen on Saturday at 5 a.m.

WSDOT officials said the lanes would be closed so crews could refuel and replace portable lighting in the construction zone. They said the lanes would reopen every two hours to let people stuck at the pass through.

As of Friday afternoon, Stevens Pass was still closed due to snow, slush and ice in places. Crews were working to clear snow slides, open up drainage and perform avalanche control operations. There is no estimated time for reopening.

