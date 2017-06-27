KREM
Hot oil spill closes State Route 14 near Washougal

Staff , KREM 8:42 AM. PDT June 27, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.— Both directions of State Route 14 are closed after an overturned semi-truck spilled hot oil onto the highway.

Washington State Department of Travel warned travelers to take an alternate route if you are heading in that direction.

The accident happened 8 miles east of Washougal. 

Officials said there is no estimated time for reopening the route at this time.

 

