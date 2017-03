Fairchild Air Force Base (Photo: KREM.com)

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – State Route 2 was backed up in both directions near Fairchild Air Force Base due to a road blockage at the security gate Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol confirmed the security gate malfunctioned and caused the delays. The gate is expected to be repaired around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Delays should be expected until the gate is fixed.

