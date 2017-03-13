Driver hits power pole on Sprague, closes road

Sprague Avenue in the Spokane Valley closed Monday night for a power pole that was hit by a car.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- Sprague Avenue at S. Fox Road closed down on Monday night after a car hit a power pole.

Authorities had to shut the road down in both directions as they waited for the power to be cut to the pole, which was hanging over Sprague.

The road was still closed as of 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.

No word on what caused the crash or the driver’s condition.

