Crash on Northwest Blvd in Coeur d'Alene reduces traffic to one lane

I-90 Westbound lanes closed at Northwest Blvd

Staff , KREM 7:12 AM. PDT April 11, 2017

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho --- I-90 Westbound has one lane open near Northwest Boulevard due to crash.

Expect traffic delays.

KREM Rob Harris went to the scene.

 

 

One adult and one child were taken to the hospital. The names and conditions of the two taken to the hospital have not been released.

