COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho --- I-90 Westbound has one lane open near Northwest Boulevard due to crash.

Expect traffic delays.

KREM Rob Harris went to the scene.

Traffic down to 1 lane on EB I-90 at Coeur d'Alene due to crash. Cars moving slowly. pic.twitter.com/Z8FoEn7pGN — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) April 11, 2017

Just past Northwest Blvd on WB I-90 in Coeur d'Alene. I'm told at least two were taken to the hospital with injuries pic.twitter.com/inWg1S65Qc — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) April 11, 2017

Idaho State Trooper tells me slick roads were a factor in the crash pic.twitter.com/bIdW5WtPCb — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) April 11, 2017

One adult and one child were taken to the hospital. The names and conditions of the two taken to the hospital have not been released.

