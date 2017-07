photo by Trooper Brian Moore

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash --- A brush fire near Vantage has closed down both lanes of I-90 from exits 115 to 143.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

There is no estimate of when the fire will be under control or when I-90 will be reopened.

