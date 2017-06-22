Tom's BBQ Forecast: Sirloin Steak

photo by Tim Kearny

Grilled Sirloin with Garlic Butter

1. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.

2. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat with garlic powder and minced garlic. Set aside.

3. Sprinkle both sides of each steak with your favorite seasoning salt.

4. Grill steaks 4 to 5 minutes per side, or to desired doneness. When done, transfer to warmed plates. Brush tops liberally with garlic butter, and allow to rest for 2 to 3 minutes before serving.

5. Serving with deli potato salad. Yum!

