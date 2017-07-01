'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit now at Seattle Art Museum

By now you may have heard of the wildly popular exhibit Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors.
The exhibit opened at the Seattle Art Museum June 30. All online tickets sold out in less than 24 hours after going on sale. Many people trying to purchase tickets experienced issues with the SAM's website due to rapid ticket sales and high demand.
SAM curator Catharina Manchanda said that a limited number of tickets will be released at the museum on a first-come, first-served basis.Infinity Mirrors previously visited Washington D.C., gathering record crowds and Manchanda says some people who missed the exhibit in Washington D.C. bought tickets for the Seattle stop.
Yayoi Kusama is one of Japan's most important contemporary artists. Her first solo exhibition brought her to Seattle at the Zoe Dusanne Gallery in 1957.
The exhibit remains in Seattle until September 10.
