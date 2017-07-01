'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit now at Seattle Art Museum

The Seattle Art Museum opens Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors June 30. Tickets are already available for sale. (Photo: Seattle Art Museum)

By now you may have heard of the wildly popular exhibit Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors.

The exhibit opened at the Seattle Art Museum June 30. All online tickets sold out in less than 24 hours after going on sale. Many people trying to purchase tickets experienced issues with the SAM's website due to rapid ticket sales and high demand.

SAM curator Catharina Manchanda said that a limited number of tickets will be released at the museum on a first-come, first-served basis.Infinity Mirrors previously visited Washington D.C., gathering record crowds and Manchanda says some people who missed the exhibit in Washington D.C. bought tickets for the Seattle stop.

Yayoi Kusama is one of Japan's most important contemporary artists. Her first solo exhibition brought her to Seattle at the Zoe Dusanne Gallery in 1957.

The exhibit remains in Seattle until September 10.

Tickets for "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors" are on sale to the public today! Snag your tickets to THE Seattle art event of the year. Experience the infinite in the dazzling world of #YayoiKusama. #InfiniteKusama visitsam.org/kusama Posted by Seattle Art Museum on Tuesday, May 30, 2017

© 2017 KING-TV