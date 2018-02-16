11-year-old suspected of making threats against 2 other juveniles in custody

SPOKANE, Wash.— The 11-year-old boy who is accused of making threats against Trentwood Elementary School Thursday night is in custody, according to East Valley School District.

Authorities with the Spokane Valley Police Department said they were made aware of threats made on social media toward to juveniles Thursday night.

Deputies investigated the threats said they were told the juveniles were chatting on Instagram Live and the suspect juvenile began making threats toward the other two juveniles. SVPD officials said during the threats, the suspect said he knew where the victims lived and where they attended school.

The victims, who attend Trentwood Elementary and South Pines Elementary, were very scared the suspect may carry these threats out, especially due to the recent school shootings.

Jodi Brown, executive assistant to the superintendent, said Trentwood Elementary will remain on modified lockdown as a precaution. East Valley Middle School is no longer on lockdown.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION:

Two Spokane Valley schools were on modified lockdown Friday after school officials confirmed threats were made against Trentwood Elementary Thursday night.

Jodi Brown, executive assistant to the superintendent, said law enforcement received a threat against Trentwood Elementary Thursday night by an 11-year-old boy who was not an East Valley student.

Brown said they did not know how serious the threat was but law enforcement has not been able to find the boy.

Additional deputies will be at Trentwood today as students will continue to have school, according to Brown.

Brown said East Valley Middle School was put in a modified lock down because of its proximity to the elementary school.

A modified lockdown means all doors that lead outside are locked, students will remain inside, and adults are monitoring people coming in and out of the building, according to school officials.

Brown said all children’s absences would be excused Friday if parents and families chose to keep their students at home.

© 2018 KREM-TV