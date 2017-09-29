Third pot shop burglary suspect arrested at Taco Bell

. (Photo: KING)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Multiple suspects were arrested after a spree of marijuana shop burglaries in Spokane Valley and north Spokane early Friday morning.

Law enforcement said the three suspects were caught because a Spokane Police Dispatcher warned all the city officers that two marijuana stores in Spokane County had already been targeted, and shops in the city might be next.

Reports said just after 2:00 a.m. an officer spotted a male running to a car, and another climbing from a broken window after a burglary call at the Cannabis and Glass store in north Spokane.

Authorities said two suspects were caught shortly after the break-in, but the third suspect took off on foot. Reports said he was contacted by dispatch and gave up his location. Law enforcement said he was found and arrested at a Taco Bell on north Division.

The Spokane Police Department said the three were booked for 2nd Degree Burglary, 2nd Degree Theft, and 2nd Degree Malicious Mischief.

