Third phase of Renfro murder trial begins

Last week, a jury decided Jonathan Renfro is eligible for the death penalty. Now in the mitigation phase, the defense has to prove to the jury there are mitigating factors that suggest Renfro should instead be sentenced to life in prison. (10-23-17)

KREM 5:27 PM. PDT October 23, 2017

