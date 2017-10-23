Third phase of Renfro murder trial begins
Last week, a jury decided Jonathan Renfro is eligible for the death penalty. Now in the mitigation phase, the defense has to prove to the jury there are mitigating factors that suggest Renfro should instead be sentenced to life in prison. (10-23-17)
KREM 5:27 PM. PDT October 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Police investigating after body found near Bowl and PitcherOct 23, 2017, 3:44 p.m.
-
Mitigation phase underway in Renfro murder trialOct 23, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
-
Crime Stoppers offering reward, looking for truck…Oct 23, 2017, 1:43 p.m.