HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – You may love her, you may hate her, but by now the entire world has come to know April the Giraffe. Over a course of a few hours April became, arguably, one of the most popular animals on the planet. But we are all still watching and waiting for the celebrity Giraffe to give birth.
KREM 2 did some investigating as to how long it had been since the famous giraffe went viral; you will not believe how long we have all been watching the soon-to-be mother.
April and her pregnancy went viral in late February. That means the entire world has been waiting for the mom-to-be to give birth for almost a month and a half now!
According to Animal Adventure Park, April’s tentative due date was in mid-February, but we all know that date was a little off.
In the course of almost a month and a half, April has become a household name comparable to animals like Harambe and Shamu.
Here are some notable things that have happened since the world began watching the mother-to-be:
· April’s feed was flagged and momentarily taken down by Animal Rights Extremists for “sexual content and nudity.”
· The Guardian issued an article about “Struggling Spokane,” and then issued an apology.
· March Madness came….and went.
· The Seahawks said they might trade Richard Sherman.
· The Hawks signed Eddie Lacy.
· Speculation circled that Marshawn Lynch might come out of retirement.
· Spokane had one of the snowiest winters in the country.
· Spokane added a record-breaking amount of nonstop flights.
· Warren Beatty said named the wrong best picture at the Oscars awards.
· A goldfish got a new lease on life with a prosthetic flipper.
· Seattle’s Bertha finally broke through after four years.
· Spokane had one of its worst winter and flood seasons.
· Dobby the Giraffe was born at a Denver zoo.
· Washington was named the 5th best state in the United States.
Obviously much more happened between late February and early April, so what comes to mind for you?
I think it is safe to say we are all hoping that by the end of April, we can add the birth of April’s baby to that list.
