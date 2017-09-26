Woman finds scratch on her car with an apology note, $40, and half a joint

DENVER - An apology note, two $20 bills, and half a joint.
It's what Mandi Shepard says she found in an envelope stuck on her car's left side mirror as she was driving home.
Shepard left work at 5 p.m. on Sunday when she noticed a scratch on her back bumper.
There wasn't a note in sight, so she started to drive home when she noticed her left side mirror unadjusted.
That's where she found an envelope rolled up in a baggie.
"I was laughing so hard on the way home that somebody took the time to leave me a note and leave me money and half a joint," Shepard said.
"Hey I am very sorry truley. I am such a dumba**. Please forgive me.
Sorry 4 the scratch man."
Shepard said she will use the $40 to see if she can buff out the scratch. And the half a joint?
"I'm not a smoker. I'm a runner," she said. "I don't know what I'm going to do with it."
And THAT is the most Colorado Thing We Saw Today.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs