The Eagles set to perform at the Spokane Arena

Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash.— One of the most influential and successful rock bands in America has their sights set on a Spokane performance.

The Eagles announced a performance at the Spokane Arena Tuesday, May 8.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey will be the members performing.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest Outlets, at TicketsWest.com or by calling 800-325-SEAT.

Tickets prices are $49.50, $99.50, $229.50 and $399.50.



