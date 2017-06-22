The CDA Ironman race still wants 500 more volunteers

Athlets at Ironman (Photo: KREM)

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- The Coeur d’Alene Ironman race still needs around 500 more volunteers to have the amount of help they normally have.

A big part of the Ironman race comes from the volunteers, whether they sort the t-shirts and hats that are given to other volunteers or man the aid stations.

“It’s a big rush. I look forward all year to do this,” said volunteer, Dan Pierce.

This is the thirteenth year Pierce has been helping out at the Ironman race, he usually works at one of the aid stations during the running portion.

There are well over 1,000 volunteer shirts that Pierce and his colleagues have to sort through, and Ironman wants to hand out more. Like last year, the race is short on volunteers heading into the weekend.

“The more volunteers, the nicer it is for the athletes,” said Pierce.

There are more than 1,000 volunteers that have already signed up to help with the race and Ironman wants around 500 more people to help out.

“We like to take it a couple extra steps to make sure that everybody remains just a little more safer, but the experience for the athlete is more positive as well," said volunteer director, Dani Zibell-Wolfe.

All of the aid stations are reportedly staffed and so are the volunteer areas for this weekend. And the last chance to sign up and help volunteer is at Ironman village on Saturday, June 24 in Coeur d’Alene.

