The Bloomsday Race raised almost $12,000 for World Relief Spokane this year

SPOKANE, Wash --- The Bloomsday Race in Spokane raised almost $12,000 this year for World Relief Spokane.

Bloomsday organizers choose a non-profit organization to raise money for every year, in the past they have chosen the YMCA, SNAP and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Spokane County. This was the first time World Relief Spokane was chosen by the race organizers.

“To be supported, to be encouraged in a way that feels like we are really engaged as part of a community of larger Spokane was really neat,” said World Relief Spokane’s Director Mark Finney.

Finney accepted a check on the behalf of the refugee resettlement agency for almost $12,000. This is one of the highest amounts of money they have raised in the history of the race, said race organizers. They collected more than one thousand individual donations.

“It was a very important year for World Relief Spokane, and were glad that we could participate and raise some funds for the work they do,” said Bloomsday Race Director Don Kardong.

“We're really really grateful to receive this donation and for the support that it represents in the larger community,” said Finney.

Finney also said the support they have received says a lot.

"It says that there is a growing number of people were aware that refugees are an important part of our community and I think it also says that were are a lot of people in Spokane that are just generous and compassionate,” said Finney.

The money that was raised will go to helping refugees get housing and find jobs, as well as continuing to advocate for them, said Finney.

