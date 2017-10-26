Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make Halloween safer for kids with food allergies

SPOKANE, Wash.—When most people picture trick-or-treating on Halloween they think of chocolates and candies being handed out.

Those treats can be off limits to children with food allergies.

That is where the teal pumpkins come into play. It’s all part of the Teal Pumpkin Project, where houses offing non-food treats put teal pumpkins on their doorstep.

The idea behind the project is to make trick-or-treating safer for all kids. The treats handed out range from glow sticks and bouncy balls, to pencils, stickers, and plastic jewelry.

A map of houses in Spokane participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project can be seen here.

